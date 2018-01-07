How much will it cost to travel to Pittsburgh for the playoff game? We've got the answer

We know you want to be in Pittsburgh to watch the Jags seal the teal deal against the steel … but have you priced out the trip?

We’re On Your Side with some research of what it’ll cost you to hit the road with the jags.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – home of Three Rivers, pirates, penguins, and yes -- the Steelers. If you’re driving, it’s an 832-mile, 7-state journey that’ll take you 12-and-a-half hours each way … good for an estimated $166 dollars in gas round-trip.

Hotels are booking fast but we called a Holiday Inn a few miles from Heinz Field, and they’ll give you a king bed with a pull-out sofa or a room with 2 beds for about $210 per night. Figure a two-night stay and you’re $420 bucks deep.

In case you want to see more than the game, we threw in admission to the Andy Warhol museum and the Carnegie Science Center, each of which will set you back 20 bucks.

Of course, no trip to Pittsburgh is complete without the most tourist-kitchy thing you can do – that cable ride up the incline, a bargain at just 5 bucks.

We figure you’ll spend about a hundred bucks a day on food and incidentals, rounding out the trip at $931 dollars.

The cheapest airfare we found – also assuming a 2-night stay – rang in at 566 bucks a head, jacking the total to more than 13-hundred.

Of course, actual results may vary, especially if you’re splitting some of those costs with a buddy or two, but remember this doesn’t count game tickets – who knows how much those will run you.

Hopefully you already have some warm clothes already – the First Coast Storm Experts say game-day temps in Pittsburgh will be in the 20s.

Whatever it costs you, remember, the memories will hopefully last a lot longer than that credit card bill!

© 2018 WTLV-TV