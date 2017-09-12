siren (Photo: KGW)

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Sylvia Taylor was killed Tuesday night while trying to retrieve her dog from the roadway on I-295.

Troopers report Taylor's dog had jumped or fell out of her vehicle while she was traveling southbound on I-295. Taylor stopped her vehicle on the inside emergency shoulder and exited her vehicle.

FHP says Taylor was struck and killed by a vehicle when she ran into the roadway in front of Toyota Camry. According to officials, the 27-year-old woman driving the Camry had her two young children in the car with her at the time of the incident.

