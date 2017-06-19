WTLV
Woman killed in 1-95 crash: FHP

First Coast News , WTLV 6:23 AM. EDT June 20, 2017

A 26-year-old was killed in a crash that happened on I-95 in St. Johns County late Monday night, the Florida Highway Patrol reports. 

According to FHP, Ashley Michalec, of Jacksonville, was driving southbound on I-95 and for some unknown reason, she traveled off the roadway and onto the grass area of the interstate. Officials say her car collided with a traffic sign support pole. 

FHP says Michalec was pronounced dead at the scene. 

 

