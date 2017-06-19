Woman killed in 1-95 crash: FHP

(Photo: KING 5)

A 26-year-old was killed in a crash that happened on I-95 in St. Johns County late Monday night, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

According to FHP, Ashley Michalec, of Jacksonville, was driving southbound on I-95 and for some unknown reason, she traveled off the roadway and onto the grass area of the interstate. Officials say her car collided with a traffic sign support pole.

FHP says Michalec was pronounced dead at the scene.

