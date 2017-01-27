With several developments underway, Gate Pkwy residents worry over increased traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Development near the St. Johns Town Center is booming, but with that boom, comes increased traffic.

People living just south of that area along Gate Parkway, are worried about new developments, including a nearly 300,000 sq. ft. IKEA furniture store.

Things have clearly changed since Donna Herrin moved to her home on Gate Pkwy. back in 2003. An entire mall sprang up in that time frame. However with the good has come some bad - increased traffic.

"We're very prone to accidents trying to get out; when school buses come to drop off the children, they have to go off the street, so it's just a tough area to live in," said Herrin.

The HOA treasurer for Oxford Chase's townhomes along Gate said while traffic can be bad, it's mostly tolerable. The worry is that will change.

Several developments have been approved along Gate, including office buildings, retail and residential - all in addition to the new IKEA.

"We do know that with the increased development, it's just going to become very difficult and if there were, God forbid be an emergency, difficult for rescue vehicles to get to our community," said Herrin.

It's why Herrin organized a workshop Thursday night, where a dozen residents met with developers Cantrell & Morgan.

The developers want to put offices homes and shops at Gate and Deerwood on 19 acres. Their plan, if approved: to spend $1.5 million for a traffic improvements to add another lane to Gate near the project.

A lawyer, speaking on behalf of developers Cantrell & Morgan, said there are plans in the works for private developers, alongside the state and city, for a total of $10 million-worth of road improvements all around the Town Center over the next few years.

Herrin said fixing the traffic issue is a necessary step that needs to be made soon.

"When you're putting in the dollars for the development, do the infrastructure changes at that point, don't come back later and then try to put it in," said Herrin.

