DRAMATIC VIDEO: Train drags SUV with 2 injured people inside

A man and a woman were rescued from their vehicle after it was dragged by a train in La Marque overnight.

LA MARQUE, Texas – A La Marque police officer's bodycam was rolling early Friday when a train dragged a pinned SUV with two injured people trapped inside.

Police said it appears the driver ignored the flashing lights, went under the crossing barricades and struck the stopped train.

A La Marque officer arrived and called for Life Flight for the injured man and woman inside the SUV. He was trying to comfort the man.

“I know, I know buddy, we've got medics coming," the officer said to the driver, who was asking for help. "You’re fine man, you’ve been in an accident."

Without warning, the train suddenly took off, dragging the SUV with it.

The panicked police officer's bodycam was rolling as he chased after the train.

“Stop the train!!!" the officer yells in the video. “Tell them to stop moving. They’re dragging the car, these people still inside!"

He ran to an ambulance and asked them to help.

“Go to the front of the train, tell them to stop moving. They’re dragging this car," the officer said.

The officer then ran alongside the SUV to try and reassure the victims.

“Hold tight man. We’re getting them to stop. We’re getting them to stop," he yelled.

Photos: Vehicle crashes into train in La Marque

A fire truck was able to alert the train conductor to stop.

The people inside the vehicle were flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Man, woman rescued after vehicle got stuck under, was dragged by train in #LaMarque. Cops not ruling out alcohol as factor of crash #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/K7FX3GECwx — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) July 14, 2017

At last check, the driver was in serious condition and the passengers injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

They added there were no signs the vehicle hit its brakes before hitting the train.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 3 near Main Street.

© 2017 KHOU-TV