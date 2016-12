siren (Photo: KGW)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol confirms two people have died in a crash on I-295.

FHP says the crash happened at 2:20 a.m. near Blanding Blvd.

The crash involved a semi-truck and a car, FHP reports.

All southbound lanes were shutdown, but have since reopened.

