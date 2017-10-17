Two crashes on two major interstates causing a traffic nightmare for the morning commute

Two accidents on 295 Southbound is causing a severe back up in the area for Monday morning commuters.



According to Katie Jeffries, the crash near US-17 is causing severe problems. FHP is reporting injuries as a result of the crashes.

It looks like the ramp from 17 to the Buckman is open, so drivers will want to get off, take Wells Rd over to 17 and the ramp onto the bridge to go around.

Here's a live look at the traffic building:

The Florida Highway Patrol is also listing a fatality on I-10 EB just outside of the city. They are reporting all lanes blocked. According to FHP, the crash involves a pickup and a semi-truck.

Here are your alternate routes:

I-10EB closed between 121 in Macclenny and US 301 due to a fatal accident @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/nkQdHpng6V — Joe Massa (@tvjoe12) October 17, 2017

