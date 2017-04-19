Traffic snarls at Pritchard and Director roads after truck overturns

Google Maps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Expect serious delays near the intersection of Pritchard and Director roads as cleanup continues after a semi overturned Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the semi, traveling west on Pritchard Road about 12:30 p.m., flipped as it left the road and the driver tried to correct. The trailer landed on its side, blocking both eastbound and westbound lanes.

No one was injured, but the truck also hit a fire hydrant, breaking a water main and causing water to flow under the roadway.

JEA is working to repair the main and JSO expects traffic to be affected until about 6 p.m.

