Traffic homicide detectives investigating bad wreck in Fort Caroline

Police at onlookers at the scene of the wreck. (Photo: Tim Smeggil, viewer)

Police and traffic homicide investigators are on scene at a Fort Caroline intersection after a bad wreck with serious injuries Tuesday night.

Witnesses tell First Coast News an SUV and some kind of dirt bike were involved in the wreck that's shut down all eastbound lanes of McCormick Road at Mt. Pleasant Road.

One person in the wreck has life-threatening injuries, police say.

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

(© 2017 WTLV)