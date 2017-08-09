Emerson Street open following morning train-vehicle crash near Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The intersection of Emerson Street and Philips Highway is clear following an early morning crashing between a train and a car.
The crash occurred shortly before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, with one woman being taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The train and vehicle were removed shortly before 11:30 a.m.
A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the vehicle was stopped on the tracks when the train struck it. Citizens nearby helped to pull the woman from the vehicle following the crash.
