Traffic crash on Doctors Lake Dr. leaves one dead

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

ORANGE PARK, Fla. -- An early morning traffic crash on Doctors Lake Drive has resulted in the death of one, while the cause of the accident is still unknown.

At approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, the Orange Park Police Department responded to a traffic accident in the 2200 block of Doctors Lake Dr. Once on the scene, officers located a crashed pickup truck off of the road on the east side.

One of the vehicle's passengers was transported to Orange Park Medical Center to be treated, where he is being treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.

A second occupant was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange Park Fire Rescue.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, according to authorities. The Clay County Sheriff's Office is on the scene to assist with the investigation.

Doctors Lake Dr. will be shutdown in both directions from the intersection of Oak Court to Birdwood Dr. until further notice. Drivers are being asked to avoid this area while the investigation is underway.

© 2017 WTLV-TV