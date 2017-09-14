Traffic backup for miles after deadly wreck southbound on I-95 near IGP

Travelers headed southbound on Interstate 95 should expect a backup of several miles as one lane is shut down after a deadly wreck, FHP says.
Troopers are on scene at the deadly wreck after a car reportedly left the road and went into the woods about midway between the International Golf Parkway and outlets exits in St. Johns County.
Authorities got on scene about 1:17 p.m. and have been investigating since.
For travel times and possible detours head to our traffic center here.
