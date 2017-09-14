WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Traffic backup for miles after deadly wreck southbound on I-95 near IGP

WTLV 3:02 PM. EDT September 14, 2017

Travelers headed southbound on Interstate 95 should expect a backup of several miles as one lane is shut down after a deadly wreck, FHP says.

Troopers are on scene at the deadly wreck after a car reportedly left the road and went into the woods about midway between the International Golf Parkway and outlets exits in St. Johns County. 

Authorities got on scene about 1:17 p.m. and have been investigating since.

For travel times and possible detours head to our traffic center here.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories