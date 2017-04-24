TRAFFIC ALERT: A car fire is slowing traffic on I-295 near Baymeadows

WTLV
April 24, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A vehicle fire is slowing traffic on I-295 near Baymeadows Road.

The fire is in the southbound lane just north of Baymeadows.

Fire crews have put the fire out but at least one lane of traffic is blocked in both directions.

The Florida Highway Patrol is calling it a serious accident, but we do not have any reports of injuries at this point.

The vehicle is a taxi van.

