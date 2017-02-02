ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation is hoping to cut your time in traffic in Orange Park in half by the year 2020.

It's part of a proposed project along U.S. 17 near Interstate 295.

"At it's worst, it's a dead lock pretty much from about 5 until 7:30 every afternoon," said Kyle Carlson, General Manager at 4 Rivers Smokehouse along 17.

As a longtime resident, Carlson is familiar with the seemingly never ending traffic during rush hour. Not only for him, but also customers.

"There's frustration just trying to get from Northside, people coming from the base. The majority of our guest base is people working on base so they fight with it everyday just to get lunch," said Carlson.

FDOT is hoping to help fix the problem with a proposed project, set to widen and rework 17 from Wells Road in Orange Park to Collins Road near NAS Jax. One of the bigger changes would cut through the median at Eldridge Avenue and 17, while adding a traffic light and widening the road.

The estimated cost is $17 million.

But one problem: Carlson worries the new project would eliminate the left turn many customers coming from the south take to his restaurant.

FDOT plans show the addition of a concrete median at Old Orange Park Road, which in turn, could negatively effect business.

"It would make it look like we would lose our left turn access here, and people would still have to go down and do a U-turn," said Carlson.

Carlson acknowledges he's not sure there is an answer to Orange Park's driver congestion.

"I don't know, I grew up in Orange Park my entire life and traffic hasn't gotten much better or worse the entire time I've been here, so I don't know that there is one," said Carlson.

This project will be discussed February 23 at the Orange Park Town hall. It would take about two years to finish.

