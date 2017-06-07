WTLV
Shockwave traffic: It could be why you're just sitting in traffic

Shockwaves explainer

Kathryn Jeffries, WTLV 6:05 AM. EDT June 08, 2017

 Have you ever sat in traffic and then, suddenly, the congestion lessens.... but there was no crash or construction, so what happened?  There is a theory about the "Shockwave Traffic Jam".  Which at its most basic says that when a driver hits the brakes (from merging or distracted driving) the driver behind him hits the brakes too and so on, which grows into a traffic jam.

This theory has been recreated by having cars drive in a circle at the same speed and equal distance apart.  When one hits the brakes though, the car behind him slows and congestion begins. In time, there is a traffic jam for no specific reason (like a crash or construction). 

That is a a very simplistic explanation behind the theory of the "Shockwave Traffic Jam" and something for you to think on the next time you are in traffic!

