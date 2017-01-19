Teen killed in fatal crash on I-10

siren (Photo: KGW)

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old was killed in a fatal crash that happened on I-10 at around MM344 east of U.S. 301 Thursday night.

FHP says a black Toyota pickup, driven by 18-year-old Brieana Ahearn, was driving eastbound on I-10 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the median and overturned multiple times.

According to FHP, Ahearn's Toyota came to a final rest on its roof blocking the left lane and part of the right lane westbound on I-10. That's when FHP says a semi-truck took evasive action to avoid the pickup but ended up striking the rear side of the Toyota.

The semi veered back toward the median and struck the guardrail and caught fire as it came to a rest.

According to FHP, four vehicles were involved in this accident, the driver of the Toyota died from her injuries.

(© 2017 WTLV)