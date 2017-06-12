Tanker fire briefly shuts down I-95 northbound early Tuesday

A semi-tractor trailer fire briefly shut down portions of -95 northbound in St. Johns County early Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, the truck was a fuel tanker but was reportedly empty at the time of the fire.

As of 6:23 a.m. crews have opened up the left and center lanes for traffic but will keep the right lane shut down. Deputies will investigate the cause of the fire.

First Coast News will update this developing story.

