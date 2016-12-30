Sweet potatoes fall onto I-295 after semi loses cargo

Sweet potatoes NOOOOOOOO! (Photo: FDOT) (Photo: Rodriguez, Jacob)

Charges are pending against a semi-truck driver after he lost a load of sweet potatoes while traveling from Interstate 10 to Interstate 295 Friday afternoon, highway authorities say.

An investigation determined a box carrying the sweet potatoes was not properly fastened to the bed of the semi-truck and fell off while the semi was going around the slight curve of the I-295 entrance ramp.

Sweet potatoes ended up all over I-295 and the entrance ramp, causing a slight traffic headache in the area.