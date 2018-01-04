Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick closed because of falling ice

Sidney Lanier Bridge has closed Thursday due to falling ice. Photo: Twitter.

BRUNSWICK, GA. - The Sidney Lanier Bridge over the Brunswick River has been closed because of falling ice, Glynn County said.

There was a major build up of ice on the bridge during Wednesday’s winter storm and, with temperatures warming into the 40s Thursday, large pieces of ice are melting and falling onto the roadway prompting the Georgia DOT to shut down traffic on the span, the county said in a statement.

DOT crews were monitoring the bridge and noticed the falling ice before any vehicles were struck, said Jill Nagel, spokeswoman for the DOT’s District 5.

The Georgia State Patrol posted troopers on either side of the bridge to turn back traffic.

The four-lane bridge is 480 feet tall and has two towers with large Kevlar-coated cables that hold the concrete bridge deck into place. The ice was falling from the cables and from the large concrete cross members that connect the support towers, Nagel said.

The bridge carries traffic on U.S. 17 to connect Jekyll Island and Exit 29 off Interstate 95 with Brunswick.

The DOT has not said when it will reopen the bridge.

Alternate routes to the west include I-95 and Georgia 303.

