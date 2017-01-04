Semi-truck crash on I-95 causing backups for morning commute

siren (Photo: KGW)

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a traffic crash on I-95 and the 319 mile marker (North of State Road 16).

According to deputies, several semi's are reportedly involved in the crash as well as a couple of vehicles.

As of 8:00 a.m. both lanes are blocked on the North Bound side of the road.

