Semi-truck crash on I-95 causing backups for morning commute

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a traffic crash on I-95 and the 319 mile marker (North of State Road 16).
According to deputies, several semi's are reportedly involved in the crash as well as a couple of vehicles.
As of 8:00 a.m. both lanes are blocked on the North Bound side of the road.
First Coast News will update this story when more information because available.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs