Florida Highway Patrol

A driver of a semi-truck was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after his semi-truck overturned on I-75 near the southbound 399-mile marker early Thursday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the semi was traveling southbound in the inside lane when the vehicle left the roadway traveling towards the center median. n. The vehicle then struck the center median guardrail, which caused it to overturn on its left side causing building material that the truck was hauling to block several lanes north and southbound of Interstate 75.

FHP says the crash is still under investigation.

