Public Service Assistant officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic

First Coast News , WTLV 8:14 AM. EDT April 18, 2017

A Public Service Assistant officer was hit while directing traffic near Patriot Oaks academy Tuesday morning at around 7:30 a.m.

We're told the PSA was transported to the hospital in stable condition. According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office the incident is causing traffic congestion on Longleaf Pine Parkway. 

No word on the condition of the officer at this time and no students were involved in the accident. 

First Coast News will update this developing story.  

 

