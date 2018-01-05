Portion of I-25 northbound to be closed Friday for Zack Parrish's funeral procession

Douglas County Deputy Zack Parrish

KUSA - Drivers should expect rolling closures on a portion of Interstate 25 northbound Friday morning because of the funeral procession of a fallen Douglas County deputy.

The procession for Zackari Parrish will start around 8:45 a.m. at Founders Parkway in Castle Rock and end around noon at Lincoln Avenue on Jan. 5.

Full closures will be in place as the procession enters and exits I-25.

Drivers are expected to expect long delays and use alternate routing. Travelers from the Colorado Springs area will be able to take Colorado State Highway 83 to avoid the rolling closure, otherwise there is not another viable detour, according to CDOT.

A law enforcement motorcade will follow the family procession to the church prior to the ceremony. Northbound I-25 at Plum Creek Parkway will be closed at 8:45 a.m., with rolling closures along the following route:

Northbound on I-25 from Plum Creek Parkway to Lincoln Avenue

Westbound on Lincoln, then University, to Wildcat Reserve Parkway.

Southbound from Wildcat Reserve Parkway to Grace Boulevard.

Westbound on Grace Boulevard to Cherry Hills Community Church.

IMPORTANT TRAFFIC INFORMATION FOR FRIDAY: I-25 northbound from Castle Rock to Lincoln Ave will be closed from 8:30am - 12:00pm for a funeral procession. Except long delays and use alternate routing. — Castle Rock FFs 4116 (@CRFD4116) January 3, 2018

