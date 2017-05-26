WTLV
Pedestrian hit, killed on US 301 early Friday morning

WTLV 8:27 AM. EDT May 26, 2017

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit and killed along US 301 early Friday morning. 

According to a tweet from FHP, the southbound lanes are blocked but traffic passing through a detour. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

First Coast News will update this developing story. 

 

