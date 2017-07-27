Man hit and killed while walking on Philips Hwy

A man was hit and killed on Philips Highway early Friday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

According to police, the accident happened in the 4200 block of Philips Highway. The adult male was transported to UF Health with life threatening injuries but later died at the hospital.

Police say the driver stayed on scene and was being cooperative. Traffic Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives are currently conducting an investigating.

Man killed while walking near Philips hwy SB lanes closed right now @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/aFBEZwIn1a — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) July 28, 2017

