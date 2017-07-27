WTLV
Close

Man hit and killed while walking on Philips Hwy

Man hit and killed while walking on Philips Hwy

First Coast News , WTLV 5:43 AM. EDT July 28, 2017

A man was hit and killed on Philips Highway early Friday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports. 

According to police, the accident happened in the 4200 block of Philips Highway. The adult male was transported to UF Health with life threatening injuries but later died at the hospital. 

Police say the driver stayed on scene and was being cooperative. Traffic Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives are currently conducting an investigating. 

  

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories