Overturned semi blocks all EB lanes of 1-10

First Coast News , WTLV 5:10 AM. EDT August 24, 2017

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a semi truck traveling east on I-10 left the roadway early Thursday morning colliding with speed limit sign. 

As a result, the semi entered back onto the roadway and overturned on its left side, blocking all eastbound lanes of travel. 

 Drivers should get off at US-301 and take US-90 to Chaffee Rd & then get back on I-10 to avoid traffic. 

First Coast News will update this developing story. 

 

