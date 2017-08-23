Overturned semi blocks all EB lanes of 1-10

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a semi truck traveling east on I-10 left the roadway early Thursday morning colliding with speed limit sign.

As a result, the semi entered back onto the roadway and overturned on its left side, blocking all eastbound lanes of travel.

Drivers should get off at US-301 and take US-90 to Chaffee Rd & then get back on I-10 to avoid traffic.

LIVE at one of the roadblocks FHP setup after a semi-truck overturns, blocks EB lanes of I-10 near US 301 @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/VWw469dCFr — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) August 24, 2017

