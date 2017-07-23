One person with life threatening injuries after crashing into fence in Bartram Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One person has sustained life threatening injuries after crashing into a fence on Bartram Park Boulevard and Spring Rain Road.

Officers responded to the call around 9 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses say the car had a teen driver inside and was not swerving before it left the roadway and crashed into a fence in the 13200 block of Bartram Boulevard.

The driver was transported with life threatening injuries. No one else was injured and the accident is currently being investigated.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing through a fence on Bartram park Blvd @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/yEXtduChQV — Stephanie Kim (@StephKimNews) July 23, 2017

