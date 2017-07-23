WTLV
One person with life threatening injuries after crashing into fence in Bartram Park

First Coast News , WTLV 12:59 PM. EDT July 23, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One person has sustained life threatening injuries after crashing into a fence on Bartram Park Boulevard and Spring Rain Road. 

Officers responded to the call around 9 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses say the car had a teen driver inside and was not swerving before it left the roadway and crashed into a fence in the 13200 block of Bartram Boulevard.

The driver was transported with life threatening injuries. No one else was injured and the accident is currently being investigated.

 

