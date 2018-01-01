One person dead after crash into tree off Interstate 95 near International Golf Parkway

St. Johns County, Fla. -- One person has died Monday evening after striking a tree with a vehicle off Interstate 95 near International Golf Parkway, according to emergency personnel.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded sometime after 6 p.m. Monday to I-95 and found a person deceased at the scene after the person's vehicle struck a tree.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

