Man killed following fatal crash along I-95

The Florida Highway Patrol confirms one person has died died after a crash along I-95-- near Old Saint Augustine Road late Wednesday night.

According to a press release, one person was killed after a semi-truck and a car collided on the highway.

The crash happened on I-95 southbound near Old St. Augustine Road. Investigators say the driver of a Mercedez was stopped in an area that separates the interstate and the exit lane.

Troopers say the driver of the semi was traveling in the exit lane and did not realize it, at which point they tried to get back into the right lane of travel. That's when they struck the back of the Mercedez.

First Coast News has learned 28-year-old Hezekiah Griggs the third was pronounced dead at the scene.

