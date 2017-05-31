One dead, one injured in fatal crash on I-295

siren (Photo: KGW)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one person has died and another seriously injured in a crash that happened on I-295 early Thursday morning.

According to officials, a silver Nissan Maxima was traveling in the left lane and for some unknown reason, entered the median and then steered the vehicle to the right causing the vehicle to lose control and travel into the right shoulder.

FHP says the left side of the vehicle collided with a tree. The passenger was transported to UF Health and the driver died on scene.

