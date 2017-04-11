One dead in crash on SR 23 near New World: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol confirms one person has died in a crash on State Road 23 near New World.
According to FHP, the crash involved a dump truck and a car. The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. First Coast News will update this developing story.
UPDATE- SR-23 is blocked in BOTH DIRECTIONS https://t.co/ZaoAVWamFo— Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) April 11, 2017
