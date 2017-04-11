WTLV
One dead in crash on SR 23 near New World: FHP

First Coast News , WTLV 7:51 AM. EDT April 11, 2017

The Florida Highway Patrol confirms one person has died in a crash on State Road 23 near New World. 

According to FHP, the crash involved a dump truck and a car. The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. First Coast News will update this developing story. 

 

 

