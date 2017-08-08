WTLV
Officer-involved crash near Regency Square, minor injuries reported

Officer-involved crash near Regency Square Mall

First Coast News , WTLV 6:09 AM. EDT August 09, 2017

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an officer-involved crash at the intersection of Regency Square Blvd. and Monument Rd.

The crash has shut down Regency Square Blvd and Monument.

According to police, at around 3:50 a.m. a sergeant with JSO was traveling northbound on Monument Road and was about to make a left-hand turn onto Regency Square. That's when police say a small passenger sized vehicle traveling southbound on Monument road collided with the front of the officer's vehicle

Police say the three people inside the vehicle had complained about minor back and neck injuries and was transported to the hospital as a precaution. The officer was not injured. 

Traffic homicide is investigating this case per standard protocol. 

 

