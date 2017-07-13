WTLV
Northbound lanes of 295 shutdown near Town Center due to crash with injuries

First Coast News , WTLV 10:09 AM. EDT July 13, 2017

All northbound lanes of I-295 are shut down near Town Center due to an accident with injuries. 

All drivers in the area should expect heavy delays as first responders are on the scene. 

First Coast News will update this developing story. 

 

