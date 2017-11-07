Northbound lanes blocked on 295 following early morning crash

An early morning crash has blocked off all northbound lanes of I-295 early Tuesday morning.

According to our traffic cams, it appears there are about three to four cars involved in the crash near New Kings Road. Dense fog in the area has caused a slow and treacherous morning commute for drivers all around the First Coast.

Once the lanes reopen, First Coast News will update this story.

295 NB near New Kings Rd- here is another angle of the crash blocking NB lanes #KatiesCOmmuters pic.twitter.com/TBSmRwzS7B — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) November 7, 2017

