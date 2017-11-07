WTLV
Northbound lanes blocked on 295 following early morning crash

First Coast News , WTLV 6:47 AM. EST November 07, 2017

An early morning crash has blocked off all northbound lanes of I-295 early Tuesday morning. 

According to our traffic cams, it appears there are about three to four cars involved in the crash near New Kings Road. Dense fog in the area has caused a slow and treacherous morning commute for drivers all around the First Coast. 

Once the lanes reopen, First Coast News will update this story. 

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


