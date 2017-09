A school bus was rear ended by a car in Atlantic Beach on Thursday. No injuries were reported. Photo credit: Viewer photo.

No injuries were reported in a school bus crash that happened at Atlantic Beach Thursday.

The Atlantic Beach Police said a car rear ended a school bus in the intersection of Mayport Road and Atlantic Boulevard.

As of 4:30 p.m., police were still on the scene directing traffic.

