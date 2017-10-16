Nightly closures for the Main Street Bridge over the next two weeks

Main Street Bridge (Photo: FDOT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Main Street Bridge in Downtown Jacksonville will be closed on a nightly basis during the weekdays over the next two weeks.

It will be closed due to a rehabilitation project of the structure, which is expected to be completed Fall of 2017.

The first closure begins on Monday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and will last until 6 a.m.

Below is the closure schedule:

Monday, October 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Tuesday, October 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Wednesday, October 18 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Thursday, October 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Friday, October 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Monday, October 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Tuesday, October 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Wednesday, October 25 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Thursday, October 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

It's expected to be open Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday Oct. 22.

Drivers and pedestrians should seek alternative routes, though the Acosta Bridge is the main detour to and from downtown.

© 2017 WTLV-TV