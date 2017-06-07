An accident involving multiple semi-trucks has shut down the right and center northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Bunnell exit, just north of US-1.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around noon. A little after 12:30 p.m., the northbound lanes were closed as first responders worked the scene.
Responders opened up the left lane to let traffic through around 1:25 p.m.
A spokesperson with St. Johns County Fire Rescue said the crash involved two semi-trucks and two passenger vehicles. Crews transported three patients to a local hospital and that they are all in stable condition.
