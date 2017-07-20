WTLV
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-295 NB lanes at Pulanski Road

First Coast News , WTLV 5:55 PM. EDT July 20, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All northbound lanes of Interstate 295 at Pulaski Road have been blocked due to a multi-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has responded to the scene.

At this time, JFRD didn't determine the extent of the injuries to the drivers involved, but say traffic is stopped at a dead-halt.

