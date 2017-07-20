Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-295 NB lanes at Pulanski Road

Multi-vehicle crash has been reported at I-295NB and Pulanski Road. Photo: FDOT.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All northbound lanes of Interstate 295 at Pulaski Road have been blocked due to a multi-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has responded to the scene.

At this time, JFRD didn't determine the extent of the injuries to the drivers involved, but say traffic is stopped at a dead-halt.

