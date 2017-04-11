Multi-car crash shuts down southbound Roosevelt Boulevard north of I-295

Police at the scene of a multi-car wreck at Roosevelt and Wabash. (Photo: Submitted) (Photo: Rodriguez, Jacob)

A multi-car crash shut down all lanes of southbound Roosevelt Boulevard near the Chick-Fil-A at Wabash Avenue Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

The only lane open is the right-turn lane, but expect major delays in the area. A car is flipped at the scene and one of the vehicles in the wreck is leaking gas, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers are on scene and investigating. We are working to learn the extent of any injuries.

Expect significant delays if your commute includes southbound Roosevelt, especially near Interstate 295 and the Buckman Bridge. Head to our Vystar Traffic Center for more information.

A look at the traffic backup on Roosevelt Boulevard southbound as of 5 p.m. April 11, 2017. (Photo: FCN)

© 2017 WTLV-TV