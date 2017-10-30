WTLV
Motorcyclist injured in accident on Mayport Road

October 30, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital Monday after a wreck on Mayport Road.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the accident happened between a car and a motorcycle in the 2100 block of Mayport Rd. JSO didn't release information about who hit who at this time.

The motorcyclist was transported from the scene to the hospital in life-threatening condition. As of 7 p.m., JSO said the motorcyclist was in surgery.

The driver remained on the scene.

JSO is now investigating.

