Motorcyclist dies in crash on St. Augustine Road

A crash involving a motorcycle has shut down the lanes of St. Augustine Rd. near Dupont Road Friday afternoon. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One man has died and another person was injured in a crash that involved a motorcycle on St. Augustine Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JSO said the crash happened at Dupont Avenue around 6:30 p.m. The motorcyclist was traveling northbound on St. Augustine Road when another car was turning onto the road and collided with the motorcycle, JSO said.

#BREAKING All lanes of St Augustine Rd near Dupont Rd are closed due to this accident. @JSOPIO are investigating the scene. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/E8lJcmfh3J — Phillip Emmanuel (@TheNewsGuyy) August 18, 2017

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. He was also injured, but didn't need to be transported to the hospital.

At this time, police said they don't know who is at fault. Traffic homicide is now investigating.

