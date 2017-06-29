Middleburg teen dies in head on collision in Alachua County

Photo: Alachua County Fire Rescue

A Middleburg teen has died following a crash in Alachua County Thursday.

Alachua County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Island Grove on U.S. 301. A Dodge sedan was traveling north on the inside line, crossed the median, spun in a clockwise rotation, and then was struck by a Chevy Silverado, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. Crews said it left a debris field 200 feet in both directions.

When crews arrived, they found one person in serious condition and another person, identified as Daniel Timothy Dodd, 18, dead. Dodd was driving the Dodge sedan.

FHP and Alachua County Sheriff's Office is now investigating.

