Man standing on Beach Blvd hit and killed by vehicle

Christopher Surles, 56, of Jacksonville, Fl was hit and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

According to FHP, Surles was standing on the outside lane wearing dark clothing when he was hit by a silver Nissan Vera traveling westbound on Beach.

Troopers say the driver attempted to swerve left to avoid the collision but was unable to do so. Surles sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

