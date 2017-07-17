WTLV
Man standing on Beach Blvd hit and killed by vehicle

First Coast News , WTLV 6:18 AM. EDT July 18, 2017

Christopher Surles, 56, of Jacksonville, Fl was hit and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reports. 

According to FHP, Surles was standing on the outside lane wearing dark clothing when he was hit by a silver Nissan Vera traveling westbound on Beach. 

Troopers say the driver attempted to swerve left to avoid the collision but was unable to do so. Surles sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. 

 

