Male patient struck by vehicle in St. Johns County

siren (Photo: KGW)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning near the 20th block of Las Calinas Blvd in St. Johns County.

According to officials, crews arrived on scene and provided advanced life support care to one male patient who is currently being flown to Shands Hospital in Jacksonville in critical condition as a trauma alert. We're told the victim is a young adult male.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible as traffic delays will continue until Law Enforcement and Fire Rescue clear the scene and complete the traffic crash investigation.

© 2017 WTLV-TV