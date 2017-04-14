Main Street Bridge closed the next two weekends

Main Street Bridge (Photo: FDOT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the next two weekends, the Main Street Bridge in Downtown Jacksonville will be closed because of maintenance work.

For Easter weekend, the bridge will be closed starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured to the Acosta Bridge.

This weekend, boaters will also be impacted by the closure. Bigger boats will be unable to request a bridge opening until 6 a.m. on Saturday, but the channel will remain open for smaller boats.

Next weekend, the bridge will be closed starting Friday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. until Sunday, April 23 at 6 a.m. Traffic will also be detoured to the Acosta Bridge. FDOT said boats will not be impacted by this closure.

Crews are working to replace several components on the Main Street Bridge, including mechanical components, the electrical control system, traffic gates, sidewalk gates, the lighting protection system and traffic cameras. The work will also include new heating and air conditioning units, water and sanitary sewer lines and floor tile, according to FDOT.

The project is expected to be completed this fall.

© 2017 WTLV-TV