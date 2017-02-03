Main Street Bridge closed for the next two weekends

Main Street Bridge (Photo: FDOT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're planning to head downtown over the weekend and you want to take the Main Street Bridge, you'll have to plan another route. The Main Street Bridge will be closed for the next two weeks.

The bridge is shutting down for this weekend starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday and reopen Saturday at 6 p.m. Next week, it will shut down down February 10 at 6:30 p.m. until February 12 at 6 a.m.

FDOT announced that the closures are part of ongoing maintenance and improvements to the bridge, including mechanical components, replacement of the entire electrical control system and its traffic gates, lightning protection system and closed-circuit television cameras.

Traffic will be rerouted to the Acosta Bridge. Boaters will not be affected.

