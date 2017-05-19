Main Street and Hart Bridges closed this weekend; Acosta is the detour

Hart Bridge (Photo: FDOT)

The Main Street Bridge will be closed from 6:30 p.m. Friday night to Sunday - the Hart Bridge closes at 7 p.m. Friday night and will reopen Sunday.

The detour for both bridges is the Acosta Bridge.

Traffic heading westbound that would normally go over the Hart will be detoured to Atlantic Boulevard - eastbound travelers will be sent down Jefferson Street and then the Acosta Bridge.

The Hart Bridge will be closed as work crews replace cable lines on the bridge, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation says.

The Main Street Bridge has had issues with the temporary electric system put in place. Drums and cables also need to be replaced.

Work won't be finished on the Main Street until the fall due to several delays with the project. A spokesperson says one of the reasons for the delay is associated with the federal funding of the project: all supplies must be American made and there is a material shortage for certain cables needed.

Here is a link to our traffic center.

© 2017 WTLV-TV