Lanes blocked on I-95 NB due to crash, traffic building

First Coast News , WTLV 6:24 AM. EDT October 04, 2017

A heads up for driver's Wednesday morning.

The left and center lanes are blocked between International Golf Parkway and CR-210 due to a six-vehicle crash. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there are reported injuries, but none are life-threatening. 

First Coast News will monitor the crash and will provide updates as they become available. 

