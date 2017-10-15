JSO on scene of officer-involved accident with reported injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a reported accident involving one of their officers.

#BREAKING: JSO on the scene of an officer-involved accident (w/ injuries) at Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and Phoenix Ave. — First Coast News (@FCN2go) October 16, 2017

According to police, the incident happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Phoenix Ave. There are reported injuries though we do not know the extent of those injuries at this time.

First Coast News will update this developing story.

© 2017 WTLV-TV