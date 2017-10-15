WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

JSO on scene of officer-involved accident with reported injuries

First Coast News , WTLV 6:21 AM. EDT October 16, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a reported accident involving one of their officers. 

According to police, the incident happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Phoenix Ave. There are reported injuries though we do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. 

First Coast News will update this developing story. 

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories