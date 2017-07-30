WTLV
JSO officer involved in crash along New Kings Road

First Coast News , WTLV 5:20 AM. EDT July 31, 2017

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer was involved in a crash in the 2700 block of New Kings Road early Monday morning.

According to police, the marked patrol unit was on the way to assist a fellow officer who has requested emergency radio traffic. While en route, police said the cruiser came into contact with a curb on the center median of New Kings Road. Another vehicle was involved in the crash, police said. 

One person was transported to the hospital with possible injuries and the officer was transported with non-life threatening injuries. Detectives are currently on scene investigating the accident. 

