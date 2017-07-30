JSO officer involved in crash along New Kings Road

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer was involved in a crash in the 2700 block of New Kings Road early Monday morning.

NORTHWEST JAX: crash blocking the lanes of New Kings Rd near MLK. Officer involved crash #KatiesCommuters pic.twitter.com/jBfCMJFcCj — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) July 31, 2017

According to police, the marked patrol unit was on the way to assist a fellow officer who has requested emergency radio traffic. While en route, police said the cruiser came into contact with a curb on the center median of New Kings Road. Another vehicle was involved in the crash, police said.

One person was transported to the hospital with possible injuries and the officer was transported with non-life threatening injuries. Detectives are currently on scene investigating the accident.

JSO vehicle involved in wreck near New Kings & MLK. Driver and officer taken to hospital. Both expected to recover. @FCN2go #GMJ pic.twitter.com/q6oKfiXrk0 — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) July 31, 2017

